LPG Cylinder Blast Triggers Chaos in Delhi’s Majlis Park

An LPG cylinder explosion in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park left 13 individuals injured, including six police and fire personnel, as they tackled a house fire on Sunday morning. Eyewitnesses reported the blaze, which originated from a scooter battery, rapidly escalated, spreading to the upper floors and causing chaos.

The incident occurred around 9 am, with emergency services rushing to contain the spread and ensure the safety of residents. An explosive blast shattered glass panes and intensified the flames, contributing to the turmoil. The injured were swiftly moved to local hospitals, with some later referred to Safdarjung Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Authorities are conducting a preliminary investigation to identify the fire's cause, focusing on an electric short circuit or possible LPG leakage in the parking area. Further legal actions will follow the inquiry's findings.

