Tragedy Strikes Congo: Floods and Boat Accidents Claim 77 Lives

In Congo, a death toll of 77 has resulted from floods and boat accidents, with over 100 still missing. The incidents occurred in Equateur province and the capital Kinshasa. Rescue and rebuilding efforts are in progress, and government initiatives aim to enhance disaster prevention and resilience strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a harrowing turn of events, Congo grapples with a grave disaster as the death toll from floods and boat accidents rises to 77, with over 100 individuals still unaccounted for.

The Ministry of Interior reported that 48 bodies were recovered in Equateur province, where three vessels capsized on Lake Tumba amid extreme weather, leaving 107 passengers missing and nearly 50 rescued.

Meanwhile, Kinshasa faced its own tragedy with heavy rains causing floods and landslides, claiming 29 lives and engulfing numerous homes. Government efforts are focused on aiding victims, updating disaster prevention plans, and reinforcing community resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

