Tragedy Strikes Congo: Floods and Boat Accidents Claim 77 Lives

In a harrowing turn of events, Congo grapples with a grave disaster as the death toll from floods and boat accidents rises to 77, with over 100 individuals still unaccounted for.

The Ministry of Interior reported that 48 bodies were recovered in Equateur province, where three vessels capsized on Lake Tumba amid extreme weather, leaving 107 passengers missing and nearly 50 rescued.

Meanwhile, Kinshasa faced its own tragedy with heavy rains causing floods and landslides, claiming 29 lives and engulfing numerous homes. Government efforts are focused on aiding victims, updating disaster prevention plans, and reinforcing community resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)