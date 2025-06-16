Left Menu

Crocodile Tragedy in Odisha: A Grim Reality Near Bhitarkanika

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing human-crocodile conflict near Bhitarkanika National Park, which has resulted in 11 fatalities over the past 22 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Kendrapara district when a 45-year-old woman lost her life to a crocodile attack, according to a statement by a forest department official.

The attack occurred in Tanladia village, under the Rajnagar forest range, close to the Bhitarkanika National Park. The woman was dragged into deep water by the crocodile while she was bathing in the Kharasrota river, explained Chitaranjan Beura, the forest range officer of the park.

The family of the deceased will be compensated Rs 10 lakh as per the revised norms, after completing medico-legal formalities. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident as the continuing human-crocodile conflict in the area has claimed 11 lives in 22 months.

