Father's Day Tragedy: Bridge Collapse Claims Lives in Pune

A tragic incident occurred when an iron bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune collapsed during a Father's Day picnic, claiming four lives including Rohit Mane and his young son. Crowding and heavy rains contributed to the collapse, leaving several injured and families devastated.

A Father's Day outing in Pune transformed into a devastating tragedy as an iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed. The accident claimed four lives, including 32-year-old Rohit Mane and his six-year-old son, Vihan, during a family picnic.

The incident, which also resulted in serious injuries to 18 individuals, occurred as over 100 tourists crowded the aging structure. Recent heavy rains had increased the river's flow, contributing to the bridge's collapse, officials noted.

Authorities confirmed negligence as a factor, citing tourists' disregard for warning signs. As families mourn, questions persist about safety measures and oversight. Emergency responders managed to rescue 51 people in the aftermath.

