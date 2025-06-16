Delhi Demolitions: DDA's Anti-Encroachment Drives Spark Controversy
The DDA and Indian Railways conducted high-profile demolition drives in Delhi, targeting illegal dwellings in Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur. Under heavy security, over 300 structures were removed as part of broader efforts to clear unauthorized settlements, prompting political backlash from AAP leaders criticizing BJP's actions against urban poor.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) executed an extensive anti-encroachment operation in Ashok Vihar, West Delhi, on Monday, dismantling over 300 illegal residences amid heightened security measures.
Simultaneously, Indian Railways orchestrated a similar initiative in North Delhi's Wazirpur zone, emphasizing safety concerns related to nearby track encroachments.
The demolitions, part of a sweeping effort to address unauthorized settlements, have ignited political controversy. AAP leaders denounced the actions, accusing the BJP of targeting impoverished communities following the displacement of over 300 families.
