Delhi Demolitions: DDA's Anti-Encroachment Drives Spark Controversy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) executed an extensive anti-encroachment operation in Ashok Vihar, West Delhi, on Monday, dismantling over 300 illegal residences amid heightened security measures.

Simultaneously, Indian Railways orchestrated a similar initiative in North Delhi's Wazirpur zone, emphasizing safety concerns related to nearby track encroachments.

The demolitions, part of a sweeping effort to address unauthorized settlements, have ignited political controversy. AAP leaders denounced the actions, accusing the BJP of targeting impoverished communities following the displacement of over 300 families.

(With inputs from agencies.)