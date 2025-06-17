Innovative Diapers: The Plastic-Eating Solution

A Texas startup is paving the way for eco-friendly waste solutions by selling disposable diapers paired with plastic-eating fungi. The innovative product by Hiro Technologies, based in Austin, targets landfill waste reduction through biodegradation.

The MycoDigestible Diapers come with a unique packet of fungi designed to break down plastic. This process is initiated when the fungi are exposed to moisture from the diaper's contents, effectively kickstarting the decomposition process.

With growing environmental concerns, this inventive approach promises a significant step towards sustainable waste management, offering a potential resolution to the longstanding issue of diaper waste in landfills.

