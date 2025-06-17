Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh has embarked on an ambitious rainwater harvesting project inspired by successful models from Maharashtra. Modeled after Ralegaon Siddhi and Hiware Bazar, the initiative aims to meet irrigation needs and recharge groundwater supplies.

On Tuesday, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya announced the first phase involves digging 5,000 trenches across eight blocks, capable of recharging up to 22.65 lakh litres of groundwater during this monsoon season. Each trench measures 5 feet long, 2 feet wide, and 1.6 feet deep.

By utilizing community participation and MGNREGA resources, the district hopes these efforts, which draw inspiration from renowned conservationists like Rajendra Singh and Anna Hazare, will prove transformative. Initial efforts include a model site at MGNREGA park in Behta Jaisingh with 900 trenches, aiming for long-term water sustainability.

