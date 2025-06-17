Left Menu

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Inspired by successful efforts in Maharashtra, Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh has initiated a large-scale rainwater harvesting drive. By digging 5,000 trenches in one day, authorities aim to recharge over 22.65 lakh litres of groundwater, significantly improving irrigation and sustainability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:03 IST
Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh has embarked on an ambitious rainwater harvesting project inspired by successful models from Maharashtra. Modeled after Ralegaon Siddhi and Hiware Bazar, the initiative aims to meet irrigation needs and recharge groundwater supplies.

On Tuesday, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya announced the first phase involves digging 5,000 trenches across eight blocks, capable of recharging up to 22.65 lakh litres of groundwater during this monsoon season. Each trench measures 5 feet long, 2 feet wide, and 1.6 feet deep.

By utilizing community participation and MGNREGA resources, the district hopes these efforts, which draw inspiration from renowned conservationists like Rajendra Singh and Anna Hazare, will prove transformative. Initial efforts include a model site at MGNREGA park in Behta Jaisingh with 900 trenches, aiming for long-term water sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

