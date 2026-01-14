Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repeal of MGNREGA: Minister H K Patil.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repeal of MGNREGA: Minister H K Patil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
G RAM G Act: Transforming Rural Employment with Technological Oversight
A New Era of Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act Takes Center Stage
VB-G RAM G Act: A 'Loot-Free' Guarantee for Rural Employment
Congress Launches Nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Uphold Rural Employment Rights
Revolutionizing Rural Employment: The VB G RAM G Act