Odisha: 50 Years of Successful Crocodile Conservation

Odisha, on Tuesday, celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Crocodile Conservation Project. Minister Ganeshram Singkhuntia emphasized the importance of making crocodile conservation a mass movement. Once nearing extinction, the crocodile population has now significantly increased, showcasing Odisha's commitment to ecological balance and wildlife protection.

In a significant milestone, Odisha marked the 50th anniversary of its Crocodile Conservation Project on Tuesday, highlighting the state's commitment to preserving its natural heritage. Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Ganeshram Singkhuntia, underscored the need for public participation to ensure the success of this vital initiative.

Odisha is home to all three crocodile species found in India – the saltwater crocodile (Baula), Mugger, and Gharials. The state has showcased a remarkable journey from a critical state in 1975, where crocodile numbers were dwindling, to now becoming an exemplary model of conservation. Thanks to government and U.N. support, populations in key habitats have rebounded.

From just 96 Baula crocodiles in Bhitarkanika mangroves to 1,880, and an increase in Gharial and Mugger crocodiles, Odisha illustrates how strategic efforts can maintain ecological balance. Singkhuntia highlighted that crocodiles, crucial to the food chain, also signify broader environmental health, urging the public to continue this conservation legacy.

