Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives of Village Couple

A couple was tragically killed by a lightning strike while seeking shelter under a tree during a rainstorm in a village. The incident occurred around 4 pm as they were working as laborers in an agricultural field. Police were informed and dispatched to send the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:57 IST
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives of Village Couple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a couple in a village lost their lives to a lightning strike on Tuesday amid heavy rains, according to local police.

Hari Singh, 45, and Kanti Devi, 42, were employed as laborers in an agricultural field when the skies opened. The couple sought refuge under a nearby tree, where they were fatally struck by lightning.

Emergency services arrived promptly, confirming the couple's deaths on site and proceeded with post-mortem arrangements. The tragedy underscores the dangers faced by daily wage earners in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025