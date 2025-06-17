Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives of Village Couple
A couple was tragically killed by a lightning strike while seeking shelter under a tree during a rainstorm in a village. The incident occurred around 4 pm as they were working as laborers in an agricultural field. Police were informed and dispatched to send the bodies for post-mortem examination.
In a heartbreaking incident, a couple in a village lost their lives to a lightning strike on Tuesday amid heavy rains, according to local police.
Hari Singh, 45, and Kanti Devi, 42, were employed as laborers in an agricultural field when the skies opened. The couple sought refuge under a nearby tree, where they were fatally struck by lightning.
Emergency services arrived promptly, confirming the couple's deaths on site and proceeded with post-mortem arrangements. The tragedy underscores the dangers faced by daily wage earners in rural areas.
