Mizoram's Agricultural Safety Net: Crop Insurance Expanded

Mizoram's Agriculture Minister, PC Vanlalruata, revealed new plans to implement a crop insurance scheme subsidized by the state.

The initiative targets high-production districts, aiming to protect farmers cultivating paddy, ginger, Mizo chilli, cabbage, and brinjal under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Significant premium subsidies are intended to ease financial stress, with small-scale farmers paying just 10% of the insurance premium.

(With inputs from agencies.)