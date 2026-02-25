Mizoram's Agricultural Safety Net: Crop Insurance Expanded
Mizoram's Agriculture Minister, PC Vanlalruata, announced the implementation of a subsidized crop insurance scheme targeting high-production areas. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will aid farmers of paddy, ginger, Mizo chilli, cabbage, and brinjal with significant premium subsidies, ultimately easing financial burdens for small-scale farmers.
Mizoram's Agriculture Minister, PC Vanlalruata, revealed new plans to implement a crop insurance scheme subsidized by the state.
The initiative targets high-production districts, aiming to protect farmers cultivating paddy, ginger, Mizo chilli, cabbage, and brinjal under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
Significant premium subsidies are intended to ease financial stress, with small-scale farmers paying just 10% of the insurance premium.
