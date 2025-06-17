Left Menu

Sangma Inaugurates Community Centres Under MegLIFE Project in Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated 125 community centres in Garo Hills. Funded by the MegLIFE Project and Japan International Cooperation Agency, these centres aim to enhance community-based forest management and livelihoods in Meghalaya. The project supports sustainable development through community empowerment, integrating various income-generating activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilllong | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:13 IST
Sangma Inaugurates Community Centres Under MegLIFE Project in Garo Hills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, on Tuesday inaugurated 125 community centres across the Garo Hills. These centres are part of the Meghalaya Livelihood and Forest Ecosystem Management Project (MegLIFE), supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, focusing on boosting community-based forest management and livelihoods in 500 villages across the state.

In a virtual ceremony from Dobakol Awemong in South Garo Hills, where the chief minister witnessed the event, these centres were launched as part of a larger initiative. Each structure is constructed with Rs 24 lakh, combining funds from MegLIFE and the state government. Aimed at fostering various community-driven activities, including income generation, these centres are instrumental in the region's development.

Sangma expressed gratitude to JICA for its support and highlighted the project's role in forest restoration, resource management, and rural livelihood enhancement. He underlined the community's role in sustainable development and city-building through this initiative, while 452 community centres are planned across Meghalaya under this project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025