Sangma Inaugurates Community Centres Under MegLIFE Project in Garo Hills

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, on Tuesday inaugurated 125 community centres across the Garo Hills. These centres are part of the Meghalaya Livelihood and Forest Ecosystem Management Project (MegLIFE), supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, focusing on boosting community-based forest management and livelihoods in 500 villages across the state.

In a virtual ceremony from Dobakol Awemong in South Garo Hills, where the chief minister witnessed the event, these centres were launched as part of a larger initiative. Each structure is constructed with Rs 24 lakh, combining funds from MegLIFE and the state government. Aimed at fostering various community-driven activities, including income generation, these centres are instrumental in the region's development.

Sangma expressed gratitude to JICA for its support and highlighted the project's role in forest restoration, resource management, and rural livelihood enhancement. He underlined the community's role in sustainable development and city-building through this initiative, while 452 community centres are planned across Meghalaya under this project.

