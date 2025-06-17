Left Menu

Mumbai's Drain Crisis: Industrial Waste Returns to Haunt Cleaned Drains

The BMC has filed a police complaint against unidentified individuals for dumping industrial waste into a recently cleaned drain in Dharavi. The incident includes waste such as thermocol and rubber, undoing monsoon cleaning efforts. BMC urges citizens to use designated bins and warns of strict action against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:40 IST
Mumbai's Drain Crisis: Industrial Waste Returns to Haunt Cleaned Drains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a firm stand by filing a police complaint against unidentified individuals for the illegal disposal of industrial waste into a freshly cleaned drain in the Dharavi area. This act threatens to undermine essential monsoon cleaning efforts, according to the civic body's statement.

Detailed in the complaint lodged at Shahu Nagar police station, the incident occurred on June 16 near the T-Junction in Dharavi. Items such as thermocol, rubber, plastic wrappers, parcel boxes, and wooden waste were found in large quantities clogging the public drain.

BMC officials have emphasized that despite ongoing cleaning initiatives across Mumbai, repeated waste dumping remains a persistent issue. The BMC has assured strict action against those who continue to dispose of industrial or domestic waste in public drains and has urged citizens to responsibly use designated garbage bins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025