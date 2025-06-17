Mumbai's Drain Crisis: Industrial Waste Returns to Haunt Cleaned Drains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a firm stand by filing a police complaint against unidentified individuals for the illegal disposal of industrial waste into a freshly cleaned drain in the Dharavi area. This act threatens to undermine essential monsoon cleaning efforts, according to the civic body's statement.

Detailed in the complaint lodged at Shahu Nagar police station, the incident occurred on June 16 near the T-Junction in Dharavi. Items such as thermocol, rubber, plastic wrappers, parcel boxes, and wooden waste were found in large quantities clogging the public drain.

BMC officials have emphasized that despite ongoing cleaning initiatives across Mumbai, repeated waste dumping remains a persistent issue. The BMC has assured strict action against those who continue to dispose of industrial or domestic waste in public drains and has urged citizens to responsibly use designated garbage bins.

(With inputs from agencies.)