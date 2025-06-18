Trump Administration Aims to Open Alaskan Reserve for Oil Drilling
The Trump administration proposed opening 82% of Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve for oil and gas leasing, reversing Biden-era restrictions. This move aligns with Trump's energy dominance agenda to boost domestic production and jobs. Public comments on the draft proposal are open for 14 days.
The Trump administration has announced a decision to open up 82% of Alaska's 23-million-acre National Petroleum Reserve for oil and gas leasing, reversing the previous administration's restrictions. This bold move aligns with Trump's goal to enhance energy independence and stimulate economic growth.
According to the Interior Department, this proposal is part of a broader strategy to create jobs, reduce reliance on foreign oil, and exploit the abundant energy resources the reserve was initially set aside for. Former President Biden's administration had put protective restrictions to safeguard wildlife habitats and indigenous communities.
The draft plan permits leasing across most of the reserve and at Teshekpuk Lake, a significant wildlife area. The public is invited to comment on the proposal within a 14-day window to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
