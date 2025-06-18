Left Menu

Trump Administration Aims to Open Alaskan Reserve for Oil Drilling

The Trump administration proposed opening 82% of Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve for oil and gas leasing, reversing Biden-era restrictions. This move aligns with Trump's energy dominance agenda to boost domestic production and jobs. Public comments on the draft proposal are open for 14 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:06 IST
Trump Administration Aims to Open Alaskan Reserve for Oil Drilling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has announced a decision to open up 82% of Alaska's 23-million-acre National Petroleum Reserve for oil and gas leasing, reversing the previous administration's restrictions. This bold move aligns with Trump's goal to enhance energy independence and stimulate economic growth.

According to the Interior Department, this proposal is part of a broader strategy to create jobs, reduce reliance on foreign oil, and exploit the abundant energy resources the reserve was initially set aside for. Former President Biden's administration had put protective restrictions to safeguard wildlife habitats and indigenous communities.

The draft plan permits leasing across most of the reserve and at Teshekpuk Lake, a significant wildlife area. The public is invited to comment on the proposal within a 14-day window to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025