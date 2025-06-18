WMO Adds 20 Centennial Stations to Preserve Climate Data and Global Memory

In a significant move to safeguard the world’s climate legacy and support future forecasting, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Executive Council has officially recognized 20 new Centennial Observing Stations. These stations, each boasting over a century of uninterrupted, high-quality data, are considered vital assets in the global climate monitoring network.

This addition brings the total to 475 formally recognized Centennial Observing Stations worldwide—comprising 377 meteorological, 63 hydrological, and 15 marine stations. These facilities are instrumental in anchoring the world’s climate records and in supporting long-term research into global warming, extreme weather events, and climate change adaptation strategies.

A Global Effort to Preserve Climate Heritage

The newly recognized Centennial Stations span several continents:

Namibia – 5 stations

Viet Nam – 2 stations

Portugal – 5 stations

United States – 4 stations

Norway – 3 stations

France – 1 station

Among these, the oldest is the Susquehanna River hydrological station in the USA, which dates back to 1786, underscoring its irreplaceable value to global climate archives.

These long-standing observation points not only represent an invaluable scientific legacy but also embody the historical commitment of national meteorological and hydrological services to climate documentation.

Long-Term Observations: The Backbone of Climate Models

WMO emphasized that such stations serve as critical inputs for global climate models used to simulate and project climate behavior. Unlike newer stations or transient measurement systems, Centennial Observing Stations offer decades—even centuries—of continuous, consistent data, making them uniquely suited for detecting long-term climate trends.

These records allow scientists to:

Measure changes in extreme weather such as heatwaves, droughts, and flooding

Validate satellite data and calibrate new observational technologies

Support risk assessments for infrastructure planning and disaster preparedness

Track global warming, ocean-atmosphere interactions, and hydrological cycles

Without these foundational data, efforts to predict and manage climate impacts would be significantly weakened.

Preservation of Scientific Memory: A Government Responsibility

The Executive Council resolution strongly encourages member governments to take full responsibility for preserving these stations. It stresses that long-term observation networks are not simply scientific tools, but essential public assets critical for future generations.

The resolution reads in part:

“Sustaining irreplaceable climate information to serve current and future generations’ needs for long-term high-quality climate and environmental records is a governmental duty.”

This call to action comes amid growing concerns over the decommissioning or underfunding of legacy climate stations, particularly in developing regions, due to modernization efforts that sometimes prioritize newer technologies at the expense of historical continuity.

Broader Contributions to Global Climate Monitoring

In addition to long-term research, many Centennial Observing Stations contribute data daily to the WMO’s World Weather Watch system. This global network ensures the real-time exchange of weather and climate data, which feeds into both regional forecasting systems and global climate reports.

These stations also directly support WMO’s annual State of the Global Climate reports and help monitor progress under international treaties like the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Looking Ahead: Sustaining the Climate’s Historical Record

As climate change accelerates and high-impact weather events become more frequent and severe, maintaining accurate historical data is more crucial than ever. Centennial Observing Stations provide the reference baseline for measuring how far the climate has shifted and for guiding evidence-based policy at national and international levels.

WMO has also emphasized the integration of these land-based stations with other observation platforms—satellites, ocean buoys, ships, aircraft, and automated sensors—to create a cohesive, multi-dimensional climate monitoring system.

By preserving the integrity of these historical records, the global community ensures that climate predictions remain rooted in truth, and that climate action is guided by long-term understanding, not short-term data.