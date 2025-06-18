Left Menu

Tragedy in Assam: Bridge Collapse Puts Focus on Infrastructure Woes

A newly-repaired bridge in Assam's Cachar district collapsed under the weight of two overloaded trucks, injuring the drivers and impacting local residents. While an investigation is underway, local allegations claim poor construction materials contributed to the failure. Officials emphasize overloaded trucks as the primary cause.

On Wednesday, a newly-repaired bridge in Assam's Cachar district collapsed, sending two overloaded trucks into the Harang river and injuring their drivers, according to local officials.

The bridge, situated on the Silchar-Kalain Road that connects Assam to Meghalaya, had only been reopened last month following nearly two years of repair work, officials confirmed. District Commissioner Mridul Yadav announced an inquiry into the incident, citing existing restrictions and checkpoints aimed at monitoring truckloads.

Meanwhile, locals accused the authorities of using substandard materials for repairs, a claim refuted by Zilla Parishad member Farida Parvin Laskar. She stated that the trucks were overloaded, carrying 120-130 tons each against the bridge's 40-ton limit. Authorities have deployed boats to assist schoolchildren and residents who are heavily impacted by the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

