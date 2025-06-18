Left Menu

Boosted Conservation: Olive Ridley Turtles Thrive Along Mangaluru Coastline

Conservation efforts have led to a 74% hatching success rate for Olive Ridley turtles along the Mangaluru coastline this season. Enhanced practices, including artificial hatcheries and community involvement, helped improve outcomes over last year's 50.3% success. Monitoring will resume in November for the next nesting cycle.

Updated: 18-06-2025 15:08 IST
Conservation initiatives aimed at protecting Olive Ridley turtles along the Mangaluru coastline have yielded impressive results this nesting season. According to forest officials, there was a 74% hatching success rate, markedly improved from last year's 50.3%.

Mangaluru Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S Mariyappa announced that 2,490 eggs were documented across 24 nesting sites, leading to the successful release of 1,842 hatchlings into the Arabian Sea. Comparatively, the previous season saw just 985 hatchlings from 1,958 eggs due to less effective conservation measures.

Officials enhanced conservation practices by addressing soil compaction issues, relocating vulnerable nests to better sites, and implementing artificial hatcheries. Community engagement was also improved with the help of local fishing communities and college students participating in beach clean-ups and awareness campaigns. Monitoring will restart in November during the next nesting cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

