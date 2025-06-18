Boosted Conservation: Olive Ridley Turtles Thrive Along Mangaluru Coastline

Conservation initiatives aimed at protecting Olive Ridley turtles along the Mangaluru coastline have yielded impressive results this nesting season. According to forest officials, there was a 74% hatching success rate, markedly improved from last year's 50.3%.

Mangaluru Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S Mariyappa announced that 2,490 eggs were documented across 24 nesting sites, leading to the successful release of 1,842 hatchlings into the Arabian Sea. Comparatively, the previous season saw just 985 hatchlings from 1,958 eggs due to less effective conservation measures.

Officials enhanced conservation practices by addressing soil compaction issues, relocating vulnerable nests to better sites, and implementing artificial hatcheries. Community engagement was also improved with the help of local fishing communities and college students participating in beach clean-ups and awareness campaigns. Monitoring will restart in November during the next nesting cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)