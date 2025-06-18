Tehran in Turmoil: Escalating Middle East Conflict

Thousands fled Tehran after Israeli warplanes conducted overnight bombings, raising fears of an escalating conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump is considering U.S. involvement in strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran retaliated with missile attacks against Israeli targets and warned the U.S. of dire consequences if it joined the fray. Traffic snarled roads leading out of Tehran as frightened civilians sought safety.

Social media buzz on potential U.S. intervention, driven by Trump's assertive posts, has added to the uncertainty. The situation has affected global oil supply risks, with strategic choke points becoming focal points in the crisis.

