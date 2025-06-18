Left Menu

Tehran in Turmoil: Escalating Middle East Conflict

A recent escalation saw thousands fleeing Tehran after Israeli airstrikes targeted the city. With tensions mounting, U.S. President Trump weighed joining Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israel, intensifying fears of a broader conflict involving the United States.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands fled Tehran after Israeli warplanes conducted overnight bombings, raising fears of an escalating conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump is considering U.S. involvement in strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran retaliated with missile attacks against Israeli targets and warned the U.S. of dire consequences if it joined the fray. Traffic snarled roads leading out of Tehran as frightened civilians sought safety.

Social media buzz on potential U.S. intervention, driven by Trump's assertive posts, has added to the uncertainty. The situation has affected global oil supply risks, with strategic choke points becoming focal points in the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

