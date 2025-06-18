Tragic Construction Site Collapse Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Two labourers died when a wall under construction collapsed into a well in Jaora tehsil, Madhya Pradesh, due to rain-loosened soil. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Juna Gadgadiya village. The victims, identified as Vikram Singh and Amar Singh, were recovered from the debris early Wednesday morning.
Two labourers lost their lives when an under-construction wall gave way, collapsing into a well in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, authorities reported on Wednesday.
The accident occurred on Tuesday evening in Juna Gadgadiya village, approximately 40 km from the Ratlam district headquarters, attributed to soil loosening caused by recent rain.
Police official Durgesh Armo confirmed the victims, Vikram Singh, aged 43, and Amar Singh, aged 32, were pulled from the debris over six hours after the collapse. Both men hailed from Kelukheda village.
