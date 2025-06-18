Daring Wildlife Rescue: Civet Cat Family Saved

A civet cat and its four cubs were safely rescued from a residential neighborhood in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, by the local wildlife protection department.

Officials initiated the rescue operation promptly after receiving reports of the animals' presence in the Jawahar Nagar locality. The incident underscored the occasional wildlife encounters in border districts.

The rescued civets were transported to a nearby wildlife center for a health assessment before plans for their release back into their natural habitat were made.

