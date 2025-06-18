Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Four Boys Drown in Gandak River

Four boys lost their lives to drowning in the Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai district. Officials confirmed that eight boys went swimming, but only four reached safety. The strong currents claimed the lives of the remaining four. A rescue mission was launched promptly by locals and the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, four boys drowned while bathing in the Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai district, officials disclosed. The incident unfolded at the Nurullahpur Sahni Tola ghat.

Authorities identified the victims as Raushan Kumar (12), twins Avinash and Abhishek Kumar (both 17), and Nitish Kumar (14). According to Khodawandpur Station House Officer Mithilesh Kumar, the group initially consisted of eight boys, four of whom managed to reach the riverbank safely.

Reacting swiftly, locals alerted the police, and a rescue operation was immediately launched with the assistance of local swimmers, though unfortunately, it was too late for the four boys caught in the strong currents.

