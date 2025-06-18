Erick Set to Unleash Havoc: Mexico Braces for Category 1 Hurricane

Hurricane Erick has intensified into a Category 1 storm and is on a collision course with Mexico's Pacific Coast, potentially escalating into a major hurricane before making landfall. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued warnings about the life-threatening flash floods expected to hit southern Mexico tonight and Thursday.

The NHC predicts Erick's rapid strengthening, with the potential to become a Category 2 hurricane by early Thursday. As the storm moves northwest at nearly 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, Mexican authorities in Oaxaca and Guerrero are on high alert. Over 500 shelters have been set up in preparation for the hurricane's impact.

The Mexican government has rolled out evacuation plans, especially in popular resort areas like Acapulco, urged residents to seek refuge in shelters, and warned of possible landslides and flooding. President Claudia Sheinbaum has encouraged residents to stay indoors and prioritize safety as Erick approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)