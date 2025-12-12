Left Menu

Government Safeguards Citizens with Strategic Evacuations

The Indian government successfully evacuated 5,945 nationals from volatile regions in the Middle East over the past three years. Operations included 'Operation Ajay' in Israel and 'Operation Sindhu' in Iran and Israel. A humanitarian airlift was conducted in Kuwait in 2024. The focus remains on safety and security for all Indian citizens abroad.

The Indian government has successfully evacuated 5,945 nationals from the volatile Middle Eastern regions over the last three years, as reported in Parliament today. Major operations such as 'Operation Ajay' in Israel in 2023 and 'Operation Sindhu' in Iran in 2025 were instrumental in ensuring citizens' safety.

In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that a special humanitarian airlift was also conducted in 2024 in Kuwait, where 45 deceased Indian nationals, including three from Uttar Pradesh, were transported back to India after a tragic fire incident.

The government remains vigilant, monitoring potential threats and issuing travel advisories as needed. Special logistical arrangements, including free shelter and transport, are made during evacuations. Currently, there are no imminent threats necessitating further evacuations in the region.

