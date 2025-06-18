MCD and Delhi Police Clash Over 'Unauthorized' Jaitpur Station Construction

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has served a notice to the Delhi Police, demanding the evacuation of an unauthorized structure within the Jaitpur Police Station premises. The civic authority has labeled this construction not in compliance with existing regulations, prompting demolition orders.

Dated May 26, the notice emphasized that the structure in question had been erected unlawfully next to Green Valley Public School, Hari Nagar Extension. The location, serving as the Jaitpur Police Station site, has drawn the MCD's attention, resulting in a directive for its removal.

Under Section 343(1) of the DMC Act, 1957, an order has been issued, mandating the site be vacated within 15 days. The MCD cautioned that failure to comply would result in enforced demolition or sealing actions at the cost of those involved. Police sources reported the notice was received on June 3, but a response from the MCD remains pending despite repeated inquiries.

