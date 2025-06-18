Left Menu

Unveiling Sculptor: A Galactic Portrait Like Never Before

Astronomers have released an ultra-detailed image of the Sculptor galaxy, showcasing its intricate structures and properties. Captured using the Very Large Telescope, the image reveals insights into star formation, interstellar gas motion, and more, bridging the gap between detailed studies of the Milky Way and broader examinations of distant galaxies.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:57 IST
In a groundbreaking astronomical feat, scientists have unveiled an extraordinarily detailed image of the Sculptor galaxy, offering unprecedented insights into its structures and dynamics. Utilizing the powerful European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, the team spent 50 hours capturing the galaxy's image in around 4,000 colors, each representing a specific wavelength in the optical spectrum.

The new image allows astronomers to observe a full view of this galaxy, also known as NGC 253, providing invaluable information on various celestial phenomena such as star formation and the motion of interstellar gas. The Sculptor galaxy, located about 11 million light-years from Earth, shares similarities with our Milky Way but boasts a significantly higher rate of star formation.

Astronomer Enrico Congiu highlights the exceptional value of this study, describing NGC 253 as a perfect target for bridging detailed Milky Way studies and large-scale examinations of more remote galaxies. The observations have also shed light on planetary nebulae, helping measure the precise distances of far-off galaxies. These findings are published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

