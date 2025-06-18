Bangalore's BWSSB Enters Guinness Records with Water Campaign

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) achieved Guinness World Records status for a monumental water conservation awareness campaign. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accepted the award on behalf of BWSSB at a ceremony in Bengaluru.

From March 21 to 28, the campaign engaged over 5,33,642 participants in pledging to conserve water, marking an unprecedented scale for such initiatives. Speaking at the event, Shivakumar stressed the critical need for water conservation and lauded the board's efforts in raising awareness among the public.

Future strategies include revising water tariffs to mitigate BWSSB's annual financial losses, totaling between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore. These tariff adjustments will align with models used by the transport department, Shivakumar indicated, as the board plans to ensure efficient water supply to Bengaluru's growing population.