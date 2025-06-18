Bangalore's BWSSB Enters Guinness Records with Water Campaign
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) secured a Guinness World Record for a large-scale water conservation awareness campaign. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar received the award. The campaign involved over 500,000 participants, and future plans include revised water tariffs to reduce financial losses.
- Country:
- India
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) achieved Guinness World Records status for a monumental water conservation awareness campaign. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accepted the award on behalf of BWSSB at a ceremony in Bengaluru.
From March 21 to 28, the campaign engaged over 5,33,642 participants in pledging to conserve water, marking an unprecedented scale for such initiatives. Speaking at the event, Shivakumar stressed the critical need for water conservation and lauded the board's efforts in raising awareness among the public.
Future strategies include revising water tariffs to mitigate BWSSB's annual financial losses, totaling between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore. These tariff adjustments will align with models used by the transport department, Shivakumar indicated, as the board plans to ensure efficient water supply to Bengaluru's growing population.
ALSO READ
It was young vibrant crowd, we cannot use lathi, says Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on chaos during RCB celebrations.
No information on deaths in RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, will inform on receiving details: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.
Crowd was uncontrollable, police was finding it difficult, so we had to stop procession: D K Shivakumar on RCB celebrations in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar Mourns Tragic Stadium Stampede
ED summons D K Suresh, brother of Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar, for questioning on June 19 in Aishwarya Gowda 'fraud' case: Sources.