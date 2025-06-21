Controversy Trails National Clean Air Programme: Underutilization Raises Concerns
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the National Clean Air Programme, claiming it is poorly conceived. Many cities, including Delhi, have not effectively utilized their designated funds. Ramesh noted a significant lack of focus on monitoring PM2.5, linked to numerous annual deaths, as a major flaw.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised significant concerns over the National Clean Air Programme, labeling it as 'ill-conceived' due to the substantial underutilization of allocated funds by numerous cities, including Delhi.
Ramesh criticized the programme's narrow focus on measuring PM10 instead of the more hazardous PM2.5, which he says contributes to thousands of deaths each year. He expressed dismay over the program's reduced scope, which has consequently led to uninspiring funds utilization.
Highlighting key cities, Ramesh revealed that Delhi utilized only a third of its received funds, while Faridabad used 26.7 percent, Noida less than 10 percent, and Varanasi, the Prime Minister's constituency, utilized just 48.85 percent, all trailing behind the national average.
