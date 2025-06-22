Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Chhattisgarh

Three men lost their lives in a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when their motorcycle collided with a bovine animal on Saturday night. The crash occurred near Sakdukala village as they were heading home after visiting relatives in Rampur.

The victims, all from Dadar Basti village, were thrown nearly 10 feet in the air upon impact. Two of them died instantly, while the third was transported to a district hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries despite receiving medical attention.

Police have since conducted a post-mortem, and the victims' bodies have been returned to their grieving family members.

