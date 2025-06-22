Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Chhattisgarh

Three men died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after colliding with a bovine animal. The incident occurred near Sakdukala village when they were returning home. Police responded promptly but the third victim succumbed to injuries despite medical aid. The bodies were returned to their families post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three men lost their lives in a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when their motorcycle collided with a bovine animal on Saturday night. The crash occurred near Sakdukala village as they were heading home after visiting relatives in Rampur.

The victims, all from Dadar Basti village, were thrown nearly 10 feet in the air upon impact. Two of them died instantly, while the third was transported to a district hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries despite receiving medical attention.

Police have since conducted a post-mortem, and the victims' bodies have been returned to their grieving family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

