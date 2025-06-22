Left Menu

New Tensions Erupt as U.S. Airstrikes Target Iran's Nuclear Site

U.S. airstrikes targeted Iran's Fordow nuclear site, but the damage assessment remains unclear. U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi highlighted that inspectors have been unable to visit the site since Israeli strikes in June, expressing hope for their eventual access to inspect the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:52 IST
The overnight U.S. airstrikes that targeted Iran's Fordow nuclear enrichment site have stirred considerable controversy, though the extent of the damage remains uncertain. U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi informed CNN of the attack's occurrence, emphasizing the challenges yet posed by its aftermath.

Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), revealed that inspectors have been barred from accessing Iran's nuclear facilities since Israeli strikes commenced on June 13. This lack of access complicates efforts to assess the impact of the U.S. airstrikes on the deeply entrenched site at Fordow.

Grossi expressed hope that IAEA inspectors would soon be permitted to return to Fordow, along with other crucial sites. The international community is watching closely as tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear capabilities continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

