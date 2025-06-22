Delhi's Air Quality Sees Sustained Improvement Amid Crackdown

Delhi's air quality has continued its upward trend, registering a 'satisfactory' Air Quality Index (AQI) for the fifth day in a row. The city recorded an overall AQI of 92, while Punjabi Bagh emerged as the cleanest area with an AQI of 65, according to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa credited the improvement to a clampdown on polluting vehicles and civic measures to control dust and waste-related pollution. In a span of 48 hours, authorities impounded 218 end-of-life vehicles and issued 11,157 pollution challans across the city. He noted, 'Our strict action against old vehicles and field-level monitoring is producing measurable results.'

The efforts are part of the Delhi Environment Action Plan 2025 and broader 'Viksit Delhi' vision. Civic agencies have cleared over 11,400 metric tonnes of garbage and covered more than 6,400 km with road cleaning. The progress is being monitored under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)