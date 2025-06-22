Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Proposal

A proposed tunnel road in Bengaluru has stirred debate, with Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar supporting it as a transformative solution and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticizing it as unscientific and costly. The project aims to reduce travel time but faces skepticism regarding its financial viability and design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed tunnel road from Silk Board to Hebbal in Bengaluru has sparked a heated debate. Backed by Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, the 16.75 km project is said to transform city mobility by bypassing over 25 traffic bottlenecks, potentially saving commuters 45 minutes daily.

However, the project has encountered fierce opposition from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who argues that it is unscientific and financially burdensome. He claims the project's proposed toll would only serve four-wheelers, undermining public transport, and noted that the report backing it was flawed.

Surya criticized the project for ignoring other pressing city issues like potholes and public transport funding. Despite Shivakumar's optimistic outlook, the project faces skepticism about its design and economic feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

