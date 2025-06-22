Tragic Lightning Strike in Himachal: A Weather Warning

A man lost his life in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district due to a lightning strike, coinciding with the onset of monsoon that has brought rain across the state. Vijay Kumar, 46, was working in the fields at Dadhamb village when he was fatally struck. Despite being rushed to Shahpur hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The region has recorded scattered rainfall, with Kangra receiving 37 mm. The state's meteorological department has issued an orange alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated locations over the next few days. Temperatures remain above normal despite the rainfall.

The authorities have warned of potential landslides and mudslides, urging locals and tourists to adhere to safety precautions. People are advised to avoid high-risk areas, including waterlogged zones and vulnerable roadways, as river levels may rise swiftly with anticipated heavy rainfall.

