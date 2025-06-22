Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike in Himachal: A Weather Warning

A man, Vijay Kumar, died after lightning struck him in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, amid monsoon rains. The MeT department has warned of heavy rain at isolated places and possible landslides until June 28. Residents and tourists are advised to avoid vulnerable areas and follow safety advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:10 IST
A man lost his life in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district due to a lightning strike, coinciding with the onset of monsoon that has brought rain across the state. Vijay Kumar, 46, was working in the fields at Dadhamb village when he was fatally struck. Despite being rushed to Shahpur hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The region has recorded scattered rainfall, with Kangra receiving 37 mm. The state's meteorological department has issued an orange alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated locations over the next few days. Temperatures remain above normal despite the rainfall.

The authorities have warned of potential landslides and mudslides, urging locals and tourists to adhere to safety precautions. People are advised to avoid high-risk areas, including waterlogged zones and vulnerable roadways, as river levels may rise swiftly with anticipated heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

