Thane's Crackdown on Illegal Structures: A Judicial Directive Unfolded

The Thane Municipal Corporation has demolished 30 illegal structures across nine administrative wards in response to directives from the Bombay High Court. This is part of an ongoing effort to identify and remove unauthorized buildings, with police protection ensuring operations proceed amidst local resistance. Further demolitions are anticipated.

In a sweeping move to enforce urban planning laws, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has demolished 30 illegal structures spread over nine of its administrative wards. The operation, conducted in line with the Bombay High Court's directives, aims to eradicate unapproved constructions across the city.

The demolitions, which targeted areas including Naupada-Kopri, Diva, Mumbra, and Wagle Estate, faced local resistance. To ensure the operation's success, officials proceeded under complete police protection. In Diva alone, 13 out of 17 flagged buildings have already been taken down.

The ongoing crackdown reflects a broader initiative to address unauthorized construction, resonating through unoccupied and under-construction sites. TMC's deputy commissioner, Shankar Patole, confirmed the continuation of surveys, hinting at more such actions on the horizon.

