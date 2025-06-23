Indigenous Women Lead Firefight as Wildfires Threaten Bolivia's Forests

Eastern Bolivia's Indigenous women are stepping up as volunteer firefighters to combat the escalating wildfire threat. The fires, exacerbated by deforestation and climate change effects, jeopardize the region's forests and communities.

Despite scant resources, these women, such as Angelina Rodas, confront the fires head-on, armed with shovels and rudimentary tools. They contend with the painful realities of their volunteer work, including oversized gear and inadequate support.

Amid these challenges, political focus on comprehensive wildfire management remains absent, even as the environmental crisis looms large in Bolivia. The under-preparedness not only endangers forests but also burdens local communities with the ongoing threat.

