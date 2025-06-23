Timely Evacuation Averts Tragedy in Malin Landslide

In Pune district, a landslide near Malin unfolded early Monday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, thanks to preemptive evacuations. Authorities had relocated residents to safer areas ahead of the event, an official confirmed.

The site of the event carries a grim legacy. On July 30, 2014, Malin was thrust into the national spotlight when a massive landslide claimed 151 lives, burying a village under debris following torrential rains.

The recent landslide occurred at Pasarwadi near Malin in Ambegaon tehsil at 5:30 PM. It partly obstructed a kaccha road earmarked for the rehabilitation of local residents. With the region's notorious landslide-prone nature, families from three houses had been safely relocated. Cleanup efforts to clear road debris are currently underway, the district official noted.

