Fatal Highways: Addressing the Surge in Road Accidents

A fatal collision claimed the lives of two young men and left another injured on the Gumla-Simdega district border in Jharkhand on Monday, according to police sources.

The victims, Suraj Bagwar and Amrit Bagwar, were returning from a birthday celebration when their motorcycle crashed head-on with a truck on National Highway 143.

In light of the rising accidents, officials in Palamu are implementing enhanced safety measures to tackle the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)