Fatal Highways: Addressing the Surge in Road Accidents
Two youths lost their lives and one was injured in a bike-truck collision on NH-143 in Jharkhand. After another tragic month of road incidents in Palamu, officials are urged to improve safety measures including identifying black spots and installing reflectors to curb the rising number of fatalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Simdega | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal collision claimed the lives of two young men and left another injured on the Gumla-Simdega district border in Jharkhand on Monday, according to police sources.
The victims, Suraj Bagwar and Amrit Bagwar, were returning from a birthday celebration when their motorcycle crashed head-on with a truck on National Highway 143.
In light of the rising accidents, officials in Palamu are implementing enhanced safety measures to tackle the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement