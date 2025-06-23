Left Menu

Balasore Floods: Relief and Rescue Efforts in Full Swing

The flood situation in Odisha's Balasore district has improved, with the Subarnarekha river's water level receding. Despite the improvement, over 20,000 people remain stranded. Flash floods resulted from a water release from the Chandil dam in Jharkhand. Rescue teams have been deployed to the worst-hit areas.

Balasore Floods: Relief and Rescue Efforts in Full Swing
In Odisha's Balasore district, flood conditions are stabilizing as the Subarnarekha river's water has dipped below danger levels, according to officials. Despite this improvement, more than 20,000 residents across approximately 30 villages remain trapped by floodwaters. The state government has expedited the dispatch of essential relief supplies to those impacted.

The unexpected flash floods in the Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta, and Jaleswar blocks occurred following a sudden water discharge from Jharkhand's Chandil dam. Officials report that the current water level at Rajghat in the Subarnarekha river has dropped to 8.23 meters, below the danger level of 10.36 meters and significantly less than Saturday night's peak of over 11 meters.

An official district administration release confirmed the deployment of one NDRF team, three ODRAF teams, and five fire department teams to Bhograi and Baliapal, the most severely affected areas. The response aims to assist stranded villagers and mitigate further risks in these flood-ravaged regions.

