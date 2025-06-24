Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Family Succumbs to Fallen Power Line

A tragic incident occurred near Dewalgaon village where three family members perished after coming into contact with a fallen power line. The victims, traveling to a local temple, were unaware of the live wire on the road. Authorities are involved in the aftermath, including autopsies and compensation discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:26 IST
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three family members near Dewalgaon village after they came into contact with a downed power line, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred between 8 and 9 a.m. as the victims were en route to the Durga temple, noted Vibhedu Tandia, the officer in charge at Lanjhi police station. The deceased have been identified as Sevak Ram Panche, aged 30, his wife Renuka Panche, aged 28, and her cousin, Bhojraj Panche, also aged 28.

The fatal event transpired when a tree branch fell onto the road, bringing down an overhead 11 kV wire. The victims were unaware of the live wire's presence and made contact, leading to their deaths. Local authorities, including the SDM and police, responded by transporting the bodies to a nearby hospital for autopsies. Compensation from the electricity department is expected for the victims' families.

