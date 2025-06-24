Miracle Hatch: Indian Rock Pythons Successfully Incubated in Mumbai

In a remarkable conservation effort, 22 Indian rock pythons have been successfully hatched after being retrieved from a drain in Mumbai last month, according to the state forest department.

Collaborating with the Maharashtra forest department, RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) incubated and nurtured the eggs to hatching in a controlled environment, ensuring the species' protection.

The eggs were initially recovered alongside a nine-foot female python during maintenance work on the Eastern Express Highway. Now, the hatchlings are set for a health check-up before their release into the wild, where they are protected under India's Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)