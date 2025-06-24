Left Menu

Killer Whales' Kelp Connection: Unveiling Allokelping in the Salish Sea

New research documents killer whales using seaweed as tools in the Salish Sea, showcasing their intelligence and social complexity. This behavior, termed 'allokelping,' involves modifying kelp for grooming and bonding. The endangered population relies heavily on Chinook salmon and faces food scarcity due to declining fish stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 19:55 IST
Killer Whales' Kelp Connection: Unveiling Allokelping in the Salish Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have documented killer whales in the Salish Sea using seaweed as grooming tools, extending their known behaviors in a display of intelligence and social interaction. This behavior, referred to as 'allokelping,' involves the whales using bull kelp to enhance skin health and strengthen social bonds with their peers.

Through the use of drones, the team observed these majestic creatures engaging in this cooperative activity, highlighting their ability to modify kelp stalks to suit their unique grooming needs. Unlike other marine mammals, these whales adapt their natural surroundings for non-food-related purposes, showcasing sophisticated social dynamics akin to a few primate species.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, raises concerns about the dwindling population of these orcas, currently at risk of extinction. With only 73 individuals left, their reliance on the rapidly declining Chinook salmon poses a significant challenge, exacerbated by environmental changes affecting salmon breeding grounds. 'In short, they are starving,' notes marine biologist Darren Croft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025