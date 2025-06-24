Left Menu

Innovative Stormwater Management System to Combat Delhi's Flooding

The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to install an advanced stormwater management system at the Minto Bridge underpass in Delhi to tackle recurrent waterlogging. This initiative includes real-time monitoring, immediate alert systems, and SCADA software to improve flood management and safety during monsoon seasons.

The persistent issue of waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass in central Delhi may soon find a solution. The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to install a cutting-edge stormwater management system to combat the flooding that disrupts the crucial link between Connaught Place and Deen Dyal Upadhyaya Marg almost every monsoon.

This plan involves the use of real-time monitoring and immediate alert facilities to quickly address faults or breakdowns. A key component of the initiative is the SCADA software, enabling online surveillance of the pump house operations and ensuring timely information relays to a central control room.

In a city where waterlogged underpasses sometimes result in tragic drownings, officials underscore the importance of the new system. With additional pumps and a new drainage system underway, the PWD is also partnering with traffic police to devise safer, more effective strategies to handle the flood-prone season.

