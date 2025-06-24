Left Menu

Devastation in Dnipro: Russian Missile Attack Intensifies Ukraine's Plea for Defense Support

A Russian missile attack in southeastern Ukraine's Dnipro resulted in 17 casualties, highlighting extensive destruction. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, at a NATO summit, urged allies to support Ukraine's defense sector; amidst increased Russian air strikes, which also targeted Ukraine's capital, causing numerous fatalities.

Updated: 24-06-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly Russian missile attack struck southeastern Ukraine's regional capital Dnipro on Tuesday, leading to the tragic deaths of at least 17 individuals, with over 200 injured, according to local officials. Among the wounded were 18 children, as the assault caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, attending a NATO summit, implored Kyiv's allies to reinforce Ukraine's burgeoning defense industry. He urged for heightened scrutiny over the supply chains of foreign components leveraged by Russia in weapon manufacturing, amidst a surge in airstrikes on Ukraine, particularly its capital Kyiv.

In the aftermath, residents of Dnipro were left to assess the aftermath of the attack, which obliterated an apartment block, shattered church windows, and interrupted a service led by Priest Serhii Narolskyi. The incident adds to a series of escalated strikes across Ukraine, underscoring Zelenskiy's calls for international solidarity and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

