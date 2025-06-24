Left Menu

Submerged Heritage: Villagers Protest Over Artificial Lake in Mandi

An artificial lake in Mandi district's Dharampur subdivision has submerged a temple, cremation ground, and pump house, sparking outrage among locals. Villagers blame the National Highways Authority of India for illegal debris dumping, causing the lake. Authorities are working to address the situation without any reported casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The villagers of Garsian Khud and nearby downstream areas in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district voiced strong opposition on Tuesday due to the submergence of key sites. A temple, a cremation ground, and a pump house were lost after an artificial lake was formed.

Locals and farmer leaders accuse the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of irresponsible debris dumping and construction norm violations, leading to this crisis. This occurred near the Parchhu bridge in the Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district.

Farmer leader Suresh highlighted that unregulated waste disposal impeded natural water flow, causing the lake. Meanwhile, officials are implementing safety measures to address the issue, stating no casualties have been reported. Villagers demand accountability for this environmental negligence and plan to protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

