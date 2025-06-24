Submerged Heritage: Villagers Protest Over Artificial Lake in Mandi

The villagers of Garsian Khud and nearby downstream areas in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district voiced strong opposition on Tuesday due to the submergence of key sites. A temple, a cremation ground, and a pump house were lost after an artificial lake was formed.

Locals and farmer leaders accuse the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of irresponsible debris dumping and construction norm violations, leading to this crisis. This occurred near the Parchhu bridge in the Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district.

Farmer leader Suresh highlighted that unregulated waste disposal impeded natural water flow, causing the lake. Meanwhile, officials are implementing safety measures to address the issue, stating no casualties have been reported. Villagers demand accountability for this environmental negligence and plan to protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)