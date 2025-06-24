Andhra Pradesh Eases Building Norms: Big Relief for Small Constructions

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced pivotal relaxations in building rules, significantly benefiting smaller constructions. Announced by Minister P Narayana, the Cabinet's decision removes previous restrictions that applied only to buildings above five floors, extending relief to structures below this limit.

Key highlights include the allowance for builders to mortgage 10% of plot areas, streamlined processes for government land approvals, and new mandatory CCTV installations for all buildings. This is expected to expedite smaller projects and ensure better safety and legality in constructions.

For the ease of developers, Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds will be issued to those affected by road widening. Moreover, licenses are now valid for three years, and the government has set specific guidelines for sewage treatment plant locations and pathways for shared properties.

