Historic Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Space Odyssey

The Union Cabinet celebrated the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. Shukla, alongside astronauts from Hungary, Poland, and the US, journeyed aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. Shukla could become the first Indian at the ISS, symbolizing aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:57 IST
Historic Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Space Odyssey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has applauded the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla along with astronauts from Hungary, Poland, and the United States.

The astronauts embarked on their journey aboard the Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled into orbit around Earth by SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. This mission marks a potential milestone as Shubhanshu Shukla stands to become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting, which adopted a resolution expressing best wishes to the astronauts, acknowledging the support and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

