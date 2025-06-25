Historic Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Space Odyssey
The Union Cabinet celebrated the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. Shukla, alongside astronauts from Hungary, Poland, and the US, journeyed aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. Shukla could become the first Indian at the ISS, symbolizing aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.
The astronauts embarked on their journey aboard the Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled into orbit around Earth by SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.
The astronauts embarked on their journey aboard the Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled into orbit around Earth by SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. This mission marks a potential milestone as Shubhanshu Shukla stands to become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting, which adopted a resolution expressing best wishes to the astronauts.
