Tragic Encounter: Child Mauled by Lion in Amreli District

A five-year-old boy was tragically killed by a lion in Amreli district. The lion was quickly captured and taken to a rescue center. Although not traditionally a habitat for Asiatic lions, Amreli is now among the areas where these majestic animals have been spotted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Amreli district when a five-year-old boy was dragged away and killed by a lion on a Wednesday afternoon. According to a forest department official, the lion was swiftly captured and moved to an animal rescue center soon after the attack.

Range Forest Officer Pratap Chandu reported that the tragic event occurred near Thordi village when the lion took the child from a farm. The victim, identified as Gulsingh Harilal Ajnera, was found deceased about 100 meters away. The swift response by the forest department resulted in the lion's capture by evening.

A recent census revealed that Amreli district is not part of the typical Asiatic lion habitat found primarily in the Gir National Park. However, the census identified lion presence in several districts outside of Gir, indicating an expansion into non-forested and coastal areas of Saurashtra. The Asiatic lion population in Gujarat has grown, with significant numbers residing both within and outside Gir National Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

