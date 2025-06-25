Green Light Ahead: Barapullah Phase 3 Set for Final Survey

The Barapullah Phase 3 flyover project in Delhi may soon receive the crucial tree-cutting permission, following a site survey conducted by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) earlier this month. A subsequent survey, planned for June 27, could lead to final approval, according to officials.

Diligently monitored by the Supreme Court-appointed CEC, the project aims to link Mayur Vihar-I with AIIMS, providing commuters with a seamless, signal-free route. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma expressed optimism about securing the necessary permissions soon.

Notably, over 90% of the construction work is reportedly complete. Despite this, the project has endured numerous challenges, including budget overruns and timeline extensions, with its cost rising from Rs 964 crore to a staggering Rs 1,326.3 crore.

