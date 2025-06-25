Left Menu

Odisha's Deluge: Heavy Rainfall Claims Lives and Causes Chaos

Heavy rainfall battered parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, resulting in two deaths and widespread disruption. Bhubaneswar recorded the highest rainfall of 50.1 mm. Ganjam and Balasore districts reported fatalities from rain-related incidents. Low-lying areas experienced waterlogging, and infrastructure damage was reported in various locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:29 IST
Heavy rainfall disrupted daily life across Odisha on Wednesday, with the capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack among the hardest hit areas. The downpour resulted in two deaths caused by rain-related incidents, according to local authorities.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre reported that the city saw the highest rainfall at 50.1 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Other affected regions included Balasore with 40.4 mm and Bolangir which recorded 46.5 mm of rainfall.

Tragic incidents included the drowning of a man in Ganjam district and the death of a daily laborer in Balasore town due to a collapsing wall. Infrastructure damages were reported throughout the state, including a collapsed parapet at Cuttack's Shishu Bhawan pediatric hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

