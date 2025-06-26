Tragic Fall: Brazilian Hiker's Fate on Mount Rinjani

An unfortunate incident unfolded on Mount Rinjani, Indonesia's second-highest volcano, when a Brazilian woman named Juliana Marins fatally tumbled off a cliff while hiking. The incident occurred as she embarked on the trek with her companions.

According to Indonesian officials, rescuers faced significant challenges due to thick fog and treacherous terrain, which delayed recovery efforts. After an arduous six-hour operation, her body was retrieved and transported to a nearby hospital.

Mount Rinjani, located in West Nusa Tenggara province, is a popular yet perilous destination. Such tragic accidents, including a recent incident involving a Malaysian tourist, highlight the need for increased safety measures for hikers.

(With inputs from agencies.)