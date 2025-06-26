Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Brazilian Hiker's Fate on Mount Rinjani

Tragedy struck on Mount Rinjani when Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins fell to her death. Rescuers retrieved her body from the cliffside despite challenging conditions. Mount Rinjani, an active volcano and tourist hotspot, has witnessed several hiking accidents over the years, raising safety concerns.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An unfortunate incident unfolded on Mount Rinjani, Indonesia's second-highest volcano, when a Brazilian woman named Juliana Marins fatally tumbled off a cliff while hiking. The incident occurred as she embarked on the trek with her companions.

According to Indonesian officials, rescuers faced significant challenges due to thick fog and treacherous terrain, which delayed recovery efforts. After an arduous six-hour operation, her body was retrieved and transported to a nearby hospital.

Mount Rinjani, located in West Nusa Tenggara province, is a popular yet perilous destination. Such tragic accidents, including a recent incident involving a Malaysian tourist, highlight the need for increased safety measures for hikers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

