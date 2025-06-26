Left Menu

Tragedy on Mount Rinjani: Brazilian Hiker's Fatal Fall

Rescuers in Indonesia have recovered the body of Juliana Marins, a Brazilian tourist who tragically died after falling off a cliff on Mount Rinjani. Adverse weather conditions complicated the retrieval effort. Her death sheds light on the dangers of hiking the active volcano, a popular destination.

The body of Juliana Marins, a Brazilian hiker, was recovered by Indonesian rescuers after she fell from a cliff on Mount Rinjani, officials confirm.

Marins, who was hiking with friends, slipped on Saturday during their trek on the 3,726-meter volcano in West Nusa Tenggara. Persistent fog and steep terrain delayed retrieval efforts, which spanned several days.

Syafii, head of Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency, explained that the team had hoped to use a helicopter, but weather conditions made it impossible. The tragic incident underscores the risks associated with adventuring on the popular but perilous mountain.

